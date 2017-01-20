Toggle navigation
The Big 1070 - Madison's Sports Station
The Big 1070 - Madison's Sports Station
On Air
On Air Lineup
Podcasts
Lucas and Dawson
Lucas & Dawson Podcasts
Dan Patrick
Rich Eisen
Mike Heller
Jon Arias
Mike Heller Podcasts
Jimmie Kaska
BIG Sports Saturday
The Golf Affect
Money Talks w/Capstone Weatlh
Sports
Badger Sports Network
Badgers Broadcast Schedule
Wisconsin Sports News
High School Sports
Bowl Season Previews
Racing Broadcast Schedule
College Football News
National Sports News
NASCAR Highlights
Milwaukee Brewers Highlights
Milwaukee Bucks Highlights
Badger Sports Network
Connect
Listen Live on iHeartRadio
Facebook - The Big 1070
Twitter - The Big 1070
The Big Newsletter Sign-up
Photo Galleries
Station Events
iHeartMedia Communities
Madison News
Traffic
Weather
Snow Watch
Contests
Free Movie Fridays with Atom Tickets
Ian's Pizza Bet
Lake Home & Cabin Show
MABA Dream Home Showcase
Am Fam Kids Dream 2017
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Kickoff is January 22 at 2:05pm on 1310 WIBA, The Big 1070, & 101.5 IBA-FM
Badgers basketball tips off at 8:00pm this Tuesday on 1310 WIBA & 101.5 IBA-FM
Games on Friday 1/20: 7pm; Saturday 1/21: 5pm on 1310 WIBA
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: Daytona 500 - February 26 - 1pm
Spring Training Getaway with Drew Olson and Mike Heller
Win Ian's Pizza Bet
Wisconsin Badgers Broadcast Schedule
It’s Free Movie Friday, and all day, every Friday we are sending YOU to the movies
Madison Taxi Game of the Week: January 24 at 7pm
Snow Watch presented by Tyrol Basin - go here for the latest closings & info
previous
next
On-Air Now
6:30pm - 10:00pm
Hear It Again: BIG Sports Saturday - January 21
LISTEN: Phil Sklar, National Bobblehead Hall of Fame
BIG Sports Saturday - January 21
Friday's Top Plays
NBA Fast Break for Jan. 20
Jan. 20: Dunks of the Day
1/20/17: MLB.com FastCast
Game Recap/Video: Beloit Turner 82, Clinton 68
GAME RECAP: Magic 112, Bucks 96
POLL: Which Movie Should Enter Baseball Movie Hall Of Fame?
UNC Ball Boy Steals the Show
NFL Championship Weekend Thoughts and Predictions
x
See Full Playlist
The Big 1070
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from The Big 1070 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.