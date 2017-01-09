Toggle navigation
The Big 1070 - Madison's Sports Station
The Big 1070 - Madison's Sports Station
Kickoff is January 15 at 3:40pm on 1310 WIBA & 101.5 IBA-FM
Badgers basketball tips off at 6pm this Thursday on 1310 WIBA & 101.5 IBA-FM
PHOTOS: NFL Cheerleaders!
Games on Friday 1/20: 7pm; Saturday 1/21: 5pm on 1310 WIBA
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: Daytona 500 - February 26 - 1pm
The Dan Patrick Show - Weekdays at 8am on The Big 1070
Win Ian's Pizza Bet
Wisconsin Badgers Broadcast Schedule
It’s Free Movie Friday, and all day, every Friday we are sending YOU to the movies
Madison Taxi Game of the Week: January 12 at 7pm
Snow Watch presented by Tyrol Basin - go here for the latest closings & info
On-Air Now
2pm - 6pm
College football deserves a better finish
Packers 8-Plays That Won the Game
Odell Backham Punches Wall at Lambeau
Packers-Giants Recap: Aaron Rodgers Sends 'NYPD' Packing
WATCH: Aaron Rodgers last three Hail Mary's
Odell Beckham Jr. Deserves Massive Criticism
Oh By the Way, the National Championship is Tonight
Giants' boat trip sparks sensational social media
Mike Tyson: I'm Teaching Chris Brown Every Dirty Trick To Knock Soulja Boy...
UW MBB: Win streak ends for Badgers at hands of No. 20 Purdue
UW Hockey: Wisconsin completes sweep for 200th Kohl Center victory
Steelers Assistant Joey Porter Arrested Following Playoff Win
